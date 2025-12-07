Previous
Wreath by jeremyccc
Photo 1338

Wreath

My Wife has been doing more crafting and we now have a festive wreath on our front door.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
366% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact