Old & new by jeremyccc
Photo 1340

Old & new

St Andrew Undershaft Church in the foreground, which was constructed in 1532, juxtaposed with the ’Gherkin’ building in the background.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
