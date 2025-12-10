Previous
St Katharine Cree Church by jeremyccc
Photo 1341

St Katharine Cree Church

A lovely carol service by candlelight in the beautiful St Katharine Cree Church in the City of London.

The current building was completed in 1630 and survived the Great Fire of London and the bombing in WW2.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact