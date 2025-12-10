Sign up
Previous
Photo 1341
St Katharine Cree Church
A lovely carol service by candlelight in the beautiful St Katharine Cree Church in the City of London.
The current building was completed in 1630 and survived the Great Fire of London and the bombing in WW2.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Tags
st
,
cree
,
katharine
