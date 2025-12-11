Sign up
Photo 1342
Last rose
I'm surprised to see we still have a rose flowering in our garden in December!
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
2
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
rose
,
garden
,
last
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful rose!
December 11th, 2025
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Wow! Beautiful! Love that salmon colour
December 11th, 2025
