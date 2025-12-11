Previous
Last rose by jeremyccc
Last rose

I'm surprised to see we still have a rose flowering in our garden in December!
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful rose!
December 11th, 2025  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Wow! Beautiful! Love that salmon colour
December 11th, 2025  
