Previous
St Martin in the Fields by jeremyccc
Photo 1350

St Martin in the Fields

A lovely evening of music and carols with friends at the beautiful St Martin in the Fields Church.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovey
December 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact