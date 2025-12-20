Sign up
Photo 1351
Hever Castle
Hever Castle at night.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
20th December 2025 6:20pm
night
castle
hever
Taffy
ace
That is quite a dramatic architectural scene!
December 20th, 2025
