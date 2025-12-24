Previous
The Tower of London by jeremyccc
The Tower of London

The White Tower in the Tower of London looking imposing at night.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
December 24th, 2025  
