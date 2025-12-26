Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1357
Shards of sunlight
Shards of sunlight in the distance on our Boxing Day walk along Cooden Beach today.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1357
photos
46
followers
25
following
371% complete
View this month »
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th December 2025 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
boxing
,
cooden
Mags
ace
Lovely light and beach scene.
December 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close