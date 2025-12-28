Previous
Afternoon Tea by jeremyccc
Photo 1359

Afternoon Tea

A very enjoyable afternoon tea as an early birthday present at the Oblix Restaurant in the Shard. Delicious food and great views over London.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact