Barbican Concert Hall by jeremyccc
Barbican Concert Hall

It was a treat to hear the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform Beethoven’s s Piano Concerto No.5 and Symphony No.9 in the Barbican tonight.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
That would have been fabulous, Jeremy! I love your shot to capture the full orchestra! Fav
December 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 30th, 2025  
