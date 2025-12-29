Sign up
Previous
Photo 1360
Barbican Concert Hall
It was a treat to hear the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform Beethoven’s s Piano Concerto No.5 and Symphony No.9 in the Barbican tonight.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1360
photos
46
followers
25
following
372% complete
View this month »
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
Photo Details
Views 2
2
Comments 2
2
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th December 2025 9:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beethoven
,
barbican
,
rpo
Heather
ace
That would have been fabulous, Jeremy! I love your shot to capture the full orchestra! Fav
December 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 30th, 2025
