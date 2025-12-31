Sign up
Photo 1362
Train trip to London
Today was the first time our autistic Son came on the train with us to London
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
31st December 2025 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
london
,
to
