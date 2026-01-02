Previous
A little snow by jeremyccc
Photo 1364

A little snow

We’ve had a smattering of snow near us overnight.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Lesley Aldridge ace
Super shot.
January 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Simply beautiful!
January 2nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful winter image
January 2nd, 2026  
