Kent Countryside

A drone shot, from above our house, looking over the Kent countryside
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Neil ace
Neat shot.
January 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
A very beautiful countryside.
January 5th, 2026  
