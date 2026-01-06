Sign up
Photo 1368
Spanish Villa
My Mother's house in Spain - fortunately it's a good deal warmer than the UK!
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
spanish
,
mum
,
villa
gloria jones
ace
How lovely and peaceful.
January 6th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful pool!
January 6th, 2026
