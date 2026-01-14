Sign up
Previous
Photo 1376
A misty morning
Back in the UK and pleased to see some dry weather this morning
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1376
photos
46
followers
20
following
376% complete
View this month »
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th January 2026 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
misty
,
surrey
Heather
ace
An amazing shot, Jeremy! I love the layers with the clouds and hills in the background and the light on the field in the foreground! Fav (Welcome home! It must feel like a bit of a shock!)
January 14th, 2026
Jeremy Cross
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
yes, my car had ice on it this morning!
January 14th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 14th, 2026
