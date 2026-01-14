Previous
A misty morning by jeremyccc
A misty morning

Back in the UK and pleased to see some dry weather this morning
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather
An amazing shot, Jeremy! I love the layers with the clouds and hills in the background and the light on the field in the foreground! Fav (Welcome home! It must feel like a bit of a shock!)
January 14th, 2026  
Jeremy Cross
@365projectorgheatherb yes, my car had ice on it this morning!
January 14th, 2026  
Joan Robillard
Good capture
January 14th, 2026  
