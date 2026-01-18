Previous
Snowdrops by jeremyccc
Photo 1380

Snowdrops

We have our first snowdrops flowering in our garden
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Beautiful little blooms.
January 18th, 2026  
