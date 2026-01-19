Previous
Spurs Cockerel by jeremyccc
Spurs Cockerel

The statue on top of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the afternoon sun. It is 4.5 meters high, nearly 15 foot tall
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
A great pov for this capture, Jeremy! I really like how the statue is in silhouette and against the white and sun-tinted clouds! Fav
January 20th, 2026  
