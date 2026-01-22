Previous
Tower Bridge by jeremyccc
Tower Bridge

Tower Bridge at night, and at low tide, with river traffic in the foreground
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Corinne C ace
A fabulous night capture of this iconic bridge. Big fav
January 23rd, 2026  
