Previous
Photo 1385
The Shard
The Shard at night with the river Thames in the foreground.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1385
photos
46
followers
20
following
379% complete
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st January 2026 10:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
night
,
thames
,
shard
Heather
ace
A great shot, Jeremy, with the buildings (including that amazing Shard) lit at night and with the water in the foreground reflecting the lights! Fav
January 23rd, 2026
