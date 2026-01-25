Previous
Sweet photo by jeremyccc
Sweet photo

Although my autistic Son was 24 recently, he’s more like a giant toddler. This is a photo of him with his favourite Carer, Lucy, who is lovely with him.
Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
