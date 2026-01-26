Previous
Tonbridge Castle by jeremyccc
Tonbridge Castle

It was a dull day in Tonbridge today but it’s nice to be able to see a castle from 1295!
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
A nice shot of the castle and its reflections, Jeremy! Before I read your description, I was thinking that this castle was quite old! 1295! Wow! Fav
January 26th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 27th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very nice!
January 27th, 2026  
