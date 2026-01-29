Previous
St Lawrence Church by jeremyccc
St Lawrence Church

The spire of St Lawrence Church in Mereworth, opened in 1746.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
A fabulous shot, Jeremy! I love your pov and the framing with the tree branches! Fav
January 29th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
January 30th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful bell and clock tower!
January 30th, 2026  
