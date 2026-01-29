Sign up
Photo 1391
St Lawrence Church
The spire of St Lawrence Church in Mereworth, opened in 1746.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th January 2026 11:00am
Privacy
Public
church
st
lawrence
Heather
ace
A fabulous shot, Jeremy! I love your pov and the framing with the tree branches! Fav
January 29th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
January 30th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful bell and clock tower!
January 30th, 2026
