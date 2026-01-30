Previous
Snowdrops by jeremyccc
Snowdrops

Macro shot of snowdrops after the rain today
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 30th, 2026  
