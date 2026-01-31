Previous
Flower by jeremyccc
Photo 1393

Flower

Nice to see a flower in our garden, I think it's a type of Anemone.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Such a pretty shade of purple!
January 31st, 2026  
