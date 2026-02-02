Sign up
Previous
Photo 1395
Stained Glass Windows
Stained glass windows in St Lawrence Church, Mereworth. Photos taken last week.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
3
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
glass
,
windows
,
stained
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful stained glass photos that make for a wonderful collage
February 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
Wow! Such beautiful windows.
February 2nd, 2026
Heather
ace
Four beautiful shots and a great collage! Such intricate work! Fav
February 3rd, 2026
