Stained Glass Windows by jeremyccc
Photo 1395

Stained Glass Windows

Stained glass windows in St Lawrence Church, Mereworth. Photos taken last week.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful stained glass photos that make for a wonderful collage
February 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Wow! Such beautiful windows.
February 2nd, 2026  
Heather ace
Four beautiful shots and a great collage! Such intricate work! Fav
February 3rd, 2026  
