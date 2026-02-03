Sign up
Photo 1396
Raindrops
I tried a macro shot of some raindrops on a flower
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
3rd February 2026 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
raindrops
Mags
Such lovely raindrops on your bloom.
February 3rd, 2026
Heather
Well-done, Jeremy! The raindrops are like beads of glass! Lovely! Fav
February 3rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
February 4th, 2026
