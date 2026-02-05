Previous
Daffodil by jeremyccc
Photo 1398

Daffodil

Nice to see some daffodils start to flower.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
February 5th, 2026  
