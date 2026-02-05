Sign up
Previous
Photo 1398
Daffodil
Nice to see some daffodils start to flower.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1398
photos
46
followers
20
following
383% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
4th February 2026 11:11am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
daffodil
,
start
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
February 5th, 2026
