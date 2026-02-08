Previous
Crocus by jeremyccc
Crocus

The first crocus I’ve spotted and it’s a lovely colour
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 8th, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely color!
February 8th, 2026  
