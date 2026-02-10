Previous
Building Relationships by jeremyccc
Photo 1403

Building Relationships

Not the best photo but it’s lovely to see our severely autistic Son starting to build relationships with other young autistic people.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
gloria jones ace
Lovely
February 10th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very sweet
February 10th, 2026  
