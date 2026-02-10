Sign up
Previous
Photo 1403
Building Relationships
Not the best photo but it’s lovely to see our severely autistic Son starting to build relationships with other young autistic people.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
gloria jones
ace
Lovely
February 10th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Very sweet
February 10th, 2026
