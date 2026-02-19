Previous
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra by jeremyccc
Photo 1412

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

It was lovely to see the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in Cadogan Hall tonight
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 20th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! I would love to be there for this performance.
February 20th, 2026  
Heather ace
A great shot of the orchestra and the Hall! The performance was amazing, I'm sure!
February 20th, 2026  
