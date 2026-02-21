Sign up
Previous
Photo 1414
Holy Trinity Church
The Holy Trinity Church in Chelsea is an impressive building
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
4
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
photos
46
followers
19
following
387% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th February 2026 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
trinity
,
holy
gloria jones
ace
Super capture of this beautiful Church
February 21st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 22nd, 2026
Heather
ace
What a super shot, Jeremy! I love your pov and the golden light of this beautiful church! Fav
February 22nd, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture and POV!
February 22nd, 2026
