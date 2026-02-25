Previous
Kent Countryside by jeremyccc
Kent Countryside

We had some rare sunshine on the Kent Countryside today
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 26th, 2026  
Heather ace
A great shot, Jeremy, with the branches at the top framing your scene really nicely! And wow- the field is so green! And that's a lovely and welcome blue sky! Fav
February 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful green field!
February 26th, 2026  
