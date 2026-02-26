Previous
Guildhall by jeremyccc
Guildhall

It’s always special to visit the Guildhall in London. Tonight it was for the Tacitus Lecture given by Dr Fiona Hill, which was fascinating.
Neil
Beautiful building and capture.
February 26th, 2026  
Joan Robillard
WOnderful
February 26th, 2026  
gloria jones
Fantastic interior capture...neat repetition, lighting architectural details
February 26th, 2026  
Mags
A lovely interior capture.
February 26th, 2026  
