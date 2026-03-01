Previous
Water Droplet by jeremyccc
Photo 1422

Water Droplet

I like the way the water droplet formed when I was watering this plant
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
Yes, that's amazing! A super close-up and nice with the light on the water, too! Fav
March 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
March 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh how wonderful!
March 2nd, 2026  
