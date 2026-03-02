Sign up
Previous
Photo 1423
Golf course
The local municipal golf course was looking verdant in the morning sun today
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1423
photos
46
followers
19
following
389% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
2nd March 2026 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
golf
,
course
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 2nd, 2026
