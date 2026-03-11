Previous
Old & New by jeremyccc
Photo 1432

Old & New

In the foreground, Leadenhall Market, built in 1881, in the background the ultra modern 'walkie-talkie' building
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Jeremy Cross

jeremyccc
Jeremy Cross
Photo Details

Mags ace
Well captured with your perspective.
March 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Goodcapture
March 12th, 2026  
