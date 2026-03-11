Sign up
Photo 1432
Old & New
In the foreground, Leadenhall Market, built in 1881, in the background the ultra modern 'walkie-talkie' building
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
2
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
11th March 2026 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
market
,
leadenhall
Mags
ace
Well captured with your perspective.
March 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Goodcapture
March 12th, 2026
