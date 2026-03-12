Sign up
Photo 1433
Art Installation
Huge sculpture at Bishopsgate London. Apparently it's by Yayoi Kusama and called Infinite Accumulation.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
2
2
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
11th March 2026 6:42pm
Tags
art
,
installation
,
bishopsgate
Joan Robillard
Nice
March 12th, 2026
Mags
Interesting! Kind of reminds me of a sci-fi movie.
March 12th, 2026
