Art Installation by jeremyccc
Art Installation

Huge sculpture at Bishopsgate London. Apparently it's by Yayoi Kusama and called Infinite Accumulation.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
Interesting! Kind of reminds me of a sci-fi movie.
March 12th, 2026  
