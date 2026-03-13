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Previous
Photo 1434
The Alps
Nice to be back in the mountains.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
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4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
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365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
13th March 2026 3:29pm
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mountain
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alps
Mags
ace
Wow! What an amazing view.
March 13th, 2026
Heather
ace
Stunning view! I love the deep valley and the snowy mountain peaks "touching" the clouds! Fav
March 13th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture and details
March 13th, 2026
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