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The Alps by jeremyccc
Photo 1434

The Alps

Nice to be back in the mountains.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! What an amazing view.
March 13th, 2026  
Heather ace
Stunning view! I love the deep valley and the snowy mountain peaks "touching" the clouds! Fav
March 13th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture and details
March 13th, 2026  
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