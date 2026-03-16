Previous
Beautiful scenery by jeremyccc
Photo 1437

Beautiful scenery

The mountains looking spectacular in the morning sun today
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Wow! A stunning shot, Jeremy! I love how the mountains are between two layers of white, with the snow and the clouds! Amazing sun and cloud capture, too! Fav
March 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Stunning photo
March 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact