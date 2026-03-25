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Previous
Photo 1446
Goudhurst
Goudhurst is a pretty village with a pond
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
22nd March 2026 11:42am
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village
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pond
,
goudhurst
Heather
ace
A pretty capture! Really nice with the light and the fountain spray. Fav
March 25th, 2026
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