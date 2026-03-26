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Previous
Photo 1447
Magenta Magnolia
I like the colour of this magnolia against the blue sky
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Jeremy Cross
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@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
26th March 2026 10:42am
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sky
,
magenta
,
magnolia
Desi
Lovely colour contrast. What a beautiful flower
March 27th, 2026
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