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Magenta Magnolia by jeremyccc
Photo 1447

Magenta Magnolia

I like the colour of this magnolia against the blue sky
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Jeremy Cross

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@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Desi
Lovely colour contrast. What a beautiful flower
March 27th, 2026  
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