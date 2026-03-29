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Westminster Abbey Lady Chapel by jeremyccc
Photo 1450

Westminster Abbey Lady Chapel

The ceiling of one of the Lady Chapel's at Westminster Abbey
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Outstanding pov...wonderful lines, details
March 29th, 2026  
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