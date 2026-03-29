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Previous
Photo 1450
Westminster Abbey Lady Chapel
The ceiling of one of the Lady Chapel's at Westminster Abbey
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
28th March 2026 11:42am
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chapel
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westminster
,
abbey
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding pov...wonderful lines, details
March 29th, 2026
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