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Previous
Photo 1451
A bucolic scene
The Kent countryside looking good in the morning sun today
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
30th March 2026 9:40am
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scene
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kent
,
bucolic
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