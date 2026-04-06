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Previous
Photo 1458
Seaford Beach
I love seeing the sunshine sparkle on the water.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1458
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
6th April 2026 11:44am
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beach
,
sunshine
,
seaford
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 6th, 2026
Taffy
ace
Lovely array of light and textures
April 6th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic shot, composition
April 6th, 2026
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