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Yellow tulip by jeremyccc
Photo 1459

Yellow tulip

I liked the vibrant yellow of this tulip in the sun this morning
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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carol white ace
Lovely
April 7th, 2026  
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