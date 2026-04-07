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Previous
Photo 1459
Yellow tulip
I liked the vibrant yellow of this tulip in the sun this morning
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
Views
6
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
7th April 2026 9:15am
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yellow
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sun
,
tulip
carol white
ace
Lovely
April 7th, 2026
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