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Previous
Photo 1464
Woodland Walk
We went for a family woodland walk this morning and saw lots more bluebells.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
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4
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2
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2
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
12th April 2026 11:29am
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walk
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woodland
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bluebells
Heather
ace
So pretty, Jeremy! I love the canopy of the trees with their spring- greens and the bluebells along the sides of the path! A great composition too with the path taking us further into the woodland! Fav
April 12th, 2026
Heleen Smit
ace
It could easily serve as the backdrop for a fairy tale!
April 12th, 2026
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