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After the rain by jeremyccc
Photo 1465

After the rain

I like the raindrops on this tulip, lit up by the sun
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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