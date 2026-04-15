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Previous
Photo 1467
Reflections
Reflections in Barden Lake
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
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365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
14th April 2026 10:25am
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reflections
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lake
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barden
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 15th, 2026
carol white
ace
Beautiful reflections. Fav 😊
April 15th, 2026
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