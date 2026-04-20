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Previous
Photo 1472
Apple Orchard
The Kent Countryside is looking beautiful today with the apple trees flowering.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
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3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
20th April 2026 9:25am
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apple
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flowering
,
orchard
Joan
ace
Beautiful leadings pointing us to a lovely scene in the distance!
April 20th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful! It should be wonderful to walk through it
April 20th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 20th, 2026
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