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Colourful tulips by jeremyccc
Photo 1473

Colourful tulips

I like the vibrant colour of these tulips, with the morning dew still on the petals.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
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